Dibrugarh youth Sanjoy Das achieves feat on Artificial Intelligence in short time

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Sanjoy Das, a working professional from Dibrugarh, Assam, currently working at Infosys, Bengaluru, has set a new world record for achieving the most number of certificates on fulfilling various artificial intelligence-based courses in a very short period of time.

He has secured 45 certificates in just one day and has surpassed his old record by doing so. The record was set in April 2024. He said, “After my previous record was created last year on March 29, 2023, I started exploring other topics on which I could create another record. Recently, a topic that is evolving quite rapidly is Artificial Intelligence (AI). A.I. is a vast topic that explains large language models, generative A.I., prompt engineering, etc. So, I thought, it would be great to explore AI and gain plenty of knowledge as AI is already in use in my day-to-day work.”

“So, with some research and planning, on April 3, 2024, I attempted to create a new record by breaking my previous record. I sat around 1:30 am and continued till 12:00 midnight to complete A.I. courses with assessment tests. Finally, at 12:00 am, I could achieve 45 certificates in A.I. within 24 hours,” he said.

“The next day, I applied for the Assam Book of Records, the India Book of Records, and the International Book of Records for state records, national records, and world records, respectively. I have received record confirmation for all 3 record categories,” Sanjay Das said.

