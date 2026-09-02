Dibrugarh’s Old High School Field Falls into Ruin Amid Administrative Apathy

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh's historic Old High School Field, located in the heart of the city, is fast turning into a symbol of administrative apathy and misplaced priorities, with the once-bustling playground reportedly lying in a severely damaged and unusable condition.

Once a popular venue for sports activities and community events, the field has gradually lost its sporting character. Residents allege that repeated permission for melas and other activities, coupled with the lack of proper maintenance and renovation, has taken a heavy toll on the ground.

"The field has been destroyed, and nobody wants to play here anymore because the entire ground has been damaged. Earlier, Durga Puja celebrations were held here, but the puja committee stopped using the field and shifted the celebrations elsewhere. Yet, melas and other activities continue to get permission here," a resident said.

Recalling the field's sporting past, another resident said, "We used to play here, but now no sports tournaments are organised because of the condition of the ground. The administration appears to have no vision for renovating it. Instead, permission is being given for melas and other activities."

The controversy has also raised questions over the ownership and management of the playground. According to an official of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA), the Old High School Field is under the Dibrugarh district administration and not the sports association.

"If the field is handed over to us, we will redesign it and develop it exclusively as a proper playing field," the DDSA official said.

The Old High School Field is not an isolated case. Several playgrounds across Dibrugarh are reportedly in poor condition and remain unfit for regular sporting activities or tournaments. The George School playground, another important sporting ground in the city, has also remained neglected, with residents claiming that no major tournament has been organised there for several decades.

The deteriorating condition of playgrounds has triggered concern among sports lovers and parents, particularly at a time when the government frequently speaks of promoting sports and nurturing young talent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular mantra, 'Kheloge Toh Khiloge,' emphasises the importance of sports in the growth and development of young people. But on the ground in Dibrugarh, the reality appears starkly different.

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