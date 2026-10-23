Diet Beats Genetics: Healthy Eating Offsets High Cholesterol Risk in Indians, Finds Study

A groundbreaking study by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) and the University of Reading, UK, reveals that Indian adults with a high genetic risk for metabolic disorders can completely offset elevated cholesterol levels by maintaining a high-quality diet.

Published this month, the researchers analyzed 1,020 adults from the Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study, tracking specific variants in the TCF7L2 and FTO genes. They discovered that genetic risks for surging total and LDL (bad) cholesterol only manifested in individuals with poor eating habits, measured by the Indian Diet Quality Score.

"This offers immense hope," said a lead MDRF researcher. "Our genetic blueprint isn't a final destiny; what we put on our plates can actually silence these metabolic risks."

The findings arrive at a critical moment for India. A recent landmark ICMR-MDRF INDIAB study exposed a staggering cardiometabolic crisis: nearly nine out of 10 Indian adults (87.3%) suffer from dyslipidaemia.

Furthermore, previous ICMR data shows that low-quality carbohydrates make up 62.3% of daily calories in typical Indian diets. Experts emphasize that shifting away from refined sugars and fats toward fruits, vegetables, and legumes is now a vital shield against cardiovascular diseases.