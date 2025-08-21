Digboi Refinery Employee, Union Leader Dies in Scooty Mishap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a tragic incident on Tuesday late evening, Rajen Chutia (59 years), a senior AOD employee of the production department at Digboi Refinery and the Vice-President of the Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU), lost his life after falling from his scooty while commuting to his night shift.

Preliminary reports indicate that Chutia was enroute to work when he fell off his scooty around 200 meters away from his AOD-alloted residence under circumstances that are still being investigated. Emergency responders reached the scene promptly, but he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Deceased Chutia who was on the verge of retirement from his retirement was also an active Vice-President of the AOCLU with several meaningful contributions to the union body.

The death of the employee just six months ahead of superannuation cast a pall of gloom across the AOD departments, union body, and community as a whole.

The representatives of the AOCLU and colleagues mourned the death of the leader. The deceased Chutia is survived by his two sons and a wife.

