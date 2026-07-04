Digboi Refinery Leads IndianOil’s Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 Drive with Fortnight of Cleanliness Initiatives

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DIGBOI: Reinforcing its commitment to workplace hygiene, environmental sustainability, and responsible corporate citizenship, IndianOil’s historic Digboi Refinery has recently launched Swachhata Pakhwada-2026 with a refinery-wide cleanliness pledge, joining the oil major’s nationwide campaign aimed at fostering a lasting culture of cleanliness, safety, and environmental stewardship.

The fortnight-long campaign, being observed from July 1 to 15, is being implemented simultaneously across Digboi, Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Barauni, Haldia, Paradip, Mathura, Panipat, and Gujarat refineries, besides the Refineries Headquarters in New Delhi. The initiative seeks to strengthen awareness on workplace sanitation, environmental conservation, and civic responsibility through a series of employee- and community-oriented programmes.

At Digboi, simultaneous Swachhata pledge ceremonies were organised across departments and operational units. Employees took the pledge in Assamese, Hindi, and English, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a clean, healthy, and sustainable workplace while contributing to the national vision of a cleaner India. The inaugural programme also unveiled a calendar of activities to be organised throughout the fortnight.

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