Dikhow river erosion threatens Nazira, locals blame government negligence

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Dikhow river has been causing massive erosion in Nazira’s Bihubar and Simaluguri areas, with the erosion continuing unabated in the Bihubar Garumur Pujabasti area. Despite repeated complaints, the state government’s water resources department seems to be unaware of the situation. The local residents have accused the department of negligence and expressed concerns about the impact of the erosion on their lives and livelihoods.

The erosion has been causing widespread damage to the land and property of the local residents, with many families facing the threat of displacement. The residents have been demanding immediate action from the authorities to mitigate the situation, but so far, no concrete steps have been taken.

The local residents of Bihubor have also accused the authorities of allowing illegal mining of stones and boulders in the Dikhow river, which has exacerbated the erosion problem. The residents have demanded that the authorities take immediate action to stop the illegal mining and take measures to prevent further erosion.

Meanwhile, the increasing erosion by the Dikhow river has also posed a threat to the Simaluguri market and Teteliguri area.

The recently-constructed embankment and road connecting Teteliguri to Masterchuk, which was poorly planned and executed with substandard work, has been washed away by the Dikhow river, causing significant difficulties for the local residents in terms of transportation. The residents are facing difficulties in accessing basic amenities and services due to the damaged road. They have warned that they would take further action if their demands were not met.

