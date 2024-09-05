Diljit Dosanjh Set to Light Up Guwahati with Final Concert of Dil-Luminati Tour

GUWAHATI: Diljit Dosanjh is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati tour. This tour would cover the major cities of the country, giving a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience to his fans in every city.

Starting October 26, the whistle-stop tour will take the signature style of Diljit and his energetic performances all over the country. Delhi begins on an exciting note, promising an evening full of electrifying music and fun.

If the wait was a long, tiresome one, then it was also an anticipated and speculated one-after all, Diljit Dosanjh had promised the India leg of his much-hyped Dil-Luminati tour. Now, on Wednesday, a full-fledged schedule for the dates across cities was announced. This has been one of the most awaited announcements; hence, the excitement for the same has now gone up really high.

The electric performances of Diljit indeed are headed to different cities in the country, so that people from different regions get to experience the musical magic live.

He shared on Twitter, “DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 … Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro … AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA.”

The musical journey that is Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour will kick off in Delhi on 26th October, followed by Hyderabad on 15th November and Ahmedabad on 17th November.

While Lucknow will witness his concert on November 22, Pune will host him on November 24. The venues shift to Kolkata on November 30, after which Diljit is seen taking his power-packed show to Bengaluru on December 6.

Later, the tour travels to Indore on December 8, building up to a highly anticipated show in Chandigarh on December 14.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will culminate in India with a grand finale in Guwahati this December 29. This concert is going to be the perfect wrap for what is going to be an unforgettable series of concerts across the nation.

Fans who are restless to secure their spots are invited to circle their calendars, as tickets will go on pre-sale starting September 10.

But the venues for each of the cities have not yet been announced, raising an additional level of suspense in waiting for more news regarding the venues where the fans will get to see Diljit's live electrifying performances.