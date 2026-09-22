Dima Hasao farmers trained in medicinal, aromatic plant cultivation for sustainable livelihoods

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HAFLONG: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Executive Member Monjay Langthasa inaugurated the one-day training programme on 'Promotion of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Cultivation in NEH Region for Livelihood Security,' which was held on Monday at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Haflong, with an emphasis on promoting sustainable agriculture and creating new livelihood opportunities for farmers in Dima Hasao.

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