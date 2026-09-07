Dima Hasao youth urged to join VBYLD 2027, share ideas for Viksit Bharat @2047

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The District Youth Officer of MY Bharat, Haflong, Pankaj Kumar, has appealed to the youth of Dima Hasao to actively participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027, an initiative aimed at providing young Indians with opportunities to share their ideas and aspirations for the country’s development.

In his appeal, Kumar stated that MY Bharat is offering a platform where young people can participate in a quiz competition and potentially have the chance to interact directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged the youth of Dima Hasao to register through mybharat.gov.in and take part in the quiz, describing it as an opportunity for young people to showcase their potential and contribute their futuristic ideas towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

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