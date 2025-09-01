Dimasa student bodies demand 100% reservation for indigenous students at DIET Kalachand

Haflong: The Maibang district committee of the Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) and the Maibang zonal committee of the All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) have issued a second and “final” ultimatum to the principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kalachand, demanding 100 per cent reservation of seats for local indigenous students in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses.In a memorandum submitted on August 30, the student bodies argued that DIET Kalachand is the only teacher education institute in the Sixth Schedule district of Dima Hasao, and therefore, priority must be given to indigenous students. Citing the district’s special constitutional status and demographic composition, they said ensuring full reservation was essential to safeguard the educational rights of the local communities.

The unions highlighted that four rounds of discussions had already been held this month—on August 7, 11, 14, and 20 with DIET authorities and officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Guwahati, including the joint director and controller of examinations. However, they alleged that no concrete assurance had been given by the authorities so far.

On Saturday, members of the DSU and ADSU staged a peaceful protest at Maibang, reiterating their demand and cautioning that failure to act within the stipulated time would compel them to launch an indefinite agitation.

“If our demand is not fulfilled, we will be compelled to resort to democratic means of protest, including sit-ins and demonstrations, until justice is served,” the memorandum stated.

The organisations warned that continued inaction could lead to unrest among students in the district. They stressed that their agitation is aimed solely at securing fair opportunities for indigenous students in teacher training courses crucial for the district’s future.