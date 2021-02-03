Diphu Medical College to bring about qualitative changes in Healthcare delivery system: CM Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Diphu Medical College and Hospital would bring about unprecedented changes in the overall health care scenario in the hill districts of the State.



Speaking at a function organised to inaugurate the academic session of the MBBS course of Diphu Medical College at Diphu on Monday Chief Minister Sonowal said that Diphu Medical College and Hospital is the result of a series of challenges. He said that the Medical College and Hospital in Diphu would bring about qualitative changes in rendering accessible, affordable and advanced heath care facilities in the hill districts.

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that the culture of Karbi Hills is very pristine and unique. Not only in culture, the districts are also famous for their language and literature. These districts are very salubrious which grow gingers, chillies, tea etc. in abundance. He also said that the BJP led Government in the State after coming to power in 2016 gave unprecedented thrust for the equal development of all districts. As a result of this the hill districts have gained never before momentum for the expeditious development of the State. Sonowal also said that in the past, development was a far cry for the people and as a result lot of grievances were generated among them. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash and Sabka Viswas' has brought about overall changes in the development narrative in all areas of the country.

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that peace has returned to Karbi Anglong district and as a result of which progress has become visible in the districts. He said as a result of the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah peace and prosperity have ushered in Karbi Anglong. Stating that a Law College will be established in Diphu, Sonowal said that State government has been working to build and promote an academic empowerment narrative in all areas of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Himanta Sarma said that because of the government interventions health infrastructure in the State has undergone a sea change and the health facilities are being sent to door step of every households. He also said that because of setting up of new medical colleges, meritorious students from middle and lower middle class families have been in a position to get medical education. The minister also conceded that the government set up Diphu Medical College and Hospital amidst several challenges. However, he said that the new medical college would fulfil the long pending demands of Karbi Anglong district for a state of the art health care delivery system in their district.

Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare Samir Sinha gave the welcome address in the programme which was also spoken among others by Minister for Hill Areas Development Sum Ronghang, MP Haren Sing Bay and Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous CouncilTuliram Ronghang. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Joyram Englang, Dr.Mansing Rongpi, Dr.Nomol Momin, Principal Diphu Medical College Prof. Sumitra Hagjer and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.