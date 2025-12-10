Distribution of approval letters under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAYG) in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The distribution of approval letters to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme-Gramin (PMAYG) for the year 202526 was completed across all development blocks of Golaghat district. Six separate ceremonies were organized for this purpose. At the Rangamanch, Latekujan tea garden, Khumtai constituency (Morangi development block), MLA M?inal Saikia attended and 3,057 beneficiaries received letters. At Dhekial Cultural Hall, Golaghat Central development block, 1,839 beneficiaries were served. At Jagannath Community Hall, Gamariguri, in the Golaghat East development block, letters were handed to beneficiaries from the Gamariguri and Golaghat East block. At the venue in Narendra Sharma Memorial Hall, Dergaon constituency, 1,131 beneficiaries received their letters, with MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali as the chief guest.

In Bokakhat constituency’s MultiPurpose Hall (Golaghat West development block), 1,533 beneficiaries were covered, while at Ramdhenu Open Stage, Golaghat South development block (Sarupathar constituency), MLA Biswajit Phukan handed out letters to 2,044 beneficiaries.

The statelevel main function was held at the Gandhi Maidan convergence centre in Kamrup district, with Assam’s Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma present. The event was livetelecasted across Assam, including all venues in Golaghat.

In total, 11,033 beneficiaries across the five assembly constituencies of Golaghat district received their approval letters.

The ceremony was attended by Assam’s Minister for Finance, Women and Child Development, Ajanta Neog, the District Commissioner, and other dignitaries.

Also Read: Griha Pravesh programme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin organized