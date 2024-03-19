District Election Officer Swapneel Paul gears up for Lok Sabha Election preparedness in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: In order to hold the upcoming Lok Sabha election in fair and well-coordinated manner, the district administration of Tinsukia has started extensive preparations. District Election Officer Swapneel Paul has formed various cells and directed each cell to discharge their duties faithfully. After the Election Commission of India fixed the date of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, an emergency meeting on the Code of Conduct for Elections was held in the presence of representatives of all national and state recognized political parties. The DC explained in detail the election guidelines formulated by the Election Commission of India and discussed the Code of Conduct for Elections and said that the district administration, police, Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell officials and various flying squads will remain on alert in the district with the enforcement of Election Code of Conduct. The meeting also discussed the use of the c-vigil app available for filing election-related complaints. The Additional Commissioner Nuzhat Nasreen, Election Officer Kankanjyoti Saikia and DIPR Officer-in-charge Bandit Gogoi were present at the meeting.

