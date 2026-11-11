Diwali Festivities Conclude in Assam Today as Families Gather for Bhai Dooj 2026

Guwahati: The sacred bonds of sibling affection took center stage across India today, November 11, 2026, as millions celebrated Bhai Dooj, the traditional finale to the five-day Diwali festival cycle. Marking the occasion, sisters applied the ceremonial vermilion tilak to their brothers' foreheads, praying for their longevity and prosperity, while receiving tokens of appreciation and protection in return.

Astrologers noted that this year’s celebrations carry exceptional spiritual significance. The festival coincides with the highly auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Amrit Siddhi Yog, rare planetary alignments believed to amplify the power of blessings and ensure success in all endeavors.

The main festive rituals are concentrated during the afternoon Aparahna Kaal. According to Vedic scholars, the nationwide primary auspicious window for performing the tilak ceremony lasts for 2 hours and 10 minutes, running from 01:10 PM to 03:20 PM, ahead of the Dwitiya Tithi concluding at 03:53 PM.

Local regional variations account for slight timing adjustments across metropolitan cities, with Mumbai’s ideal window extending until 03:46 PM and Lucknow’s peak timings starting earlier at 12:56 PM.

"Bhai Dooj stands as a timeless reminder of familial devotion," said Acharya Rajesh Sharma, a prominent Vedic astrologer based in New Delhi. "Celebrating it today under the dual influence of Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi Yogs means that the positive energies and prayers shared between brothers and sisters are immensely magnified, bringing profound peace and cosmic goodwill to households."

The festive spirit flooded digital spaces as well, with social media platforms buzzing with virtual greetings, photographs of families draped in traditional attire, and videos of the tilak rituals.

Markets across the country witnessed a last-minute rush as people queued up at sweet shops and gift boutiques. From physical gatherings to virtual connectivities bridging geographical divides, Bhai Dooj 2026 continues to reinforce the deep-rooted cultural heritage of love, duty, and lifelong companionship between siblings.