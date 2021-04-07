Don't resort to violence, Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli urges students

Special correspondent



SILCHAR: Students of colleges affiliated to Assam University, Silchar, have been on protest for the last few days in the town, demanding online conduct of their semester examinations. They have expressed apprehension of being afflicted by COVID, once again on rise, if examinations are conducted offline. The Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli has expressed concern for the students and requested them not to resort to any sort of violence. She said Assam University is an autonomous body and it is for the seat of higher learning to decide whether to hold examinations online or offline.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out the decision making power on holding examinations, online or offline, does not come under her purview. The only thing that the administration can do is to provide the students a platform to raise their demand and apprehension before the university authorities. An emergent meeting was held in the office of the deputy commissioner in presence of the registrar and some student representatives where it was unanimously decided that the examination will be conducted offline as per schedule.

"We can't interfere with the decision of the Assam University since it is an autonomous institute, governed by UGC guidelines," the DC said. Addressing the concern of students in respect of COVID, the Deputy Commissioner pointed out she can offer necessary materials for screening of students before entering the examination hall. She reached out to every student with the plea they should call off their protest and maintain peace and tranquillity. She wished all the students best of luck and performance in examinations.

