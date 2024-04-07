‘Don’t use unemployment problem as poll issue’: AAUA to political parties

LAKHIMPUR: All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has asked the political parties not to use the burning unemployment problem as poll issue only, but to work sincerely for the permanent resolution to the burning issue in the real sense.

The AAUA made this call to the political parties, which are currently raising the problem as their Lok Sabha poll issue, while addressing a press conference convened at North Lakhimpur Press Club on Saturday. The press conference was attended by central committee organizational secretary Fazlur Rahman, Lakhimpur district president Binod Das, general secretary Bhupen Sonowal, vice-president Raju Das, executive president Kukil Hazarika and joint secretary Simanta Bonia.

Addressing the media person, AAUA central committee general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa said, “The unemployment problem is a serious problem. Despite such circumstances, the political parties have neither clear vision about the burning problem nor they have taken any firm steps to solve the same. They have been using the problem just as a political issue or a poll issue just to attract the attention of the unemployed youths for their benefit only.

The AAUA general secretary further said, “At the beginning of his first term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared unemployment as the mother of all problems and promised to provide government job to one unemployed person in every family across the nation. However, the Narendra Modi-led government has failed to solve the unemployment problem in two consecutive terms. The Union Economic Advisor has already admitted without hesitation that the government cannot solve the unemployment problem really. According to the India Employment Report, 2024, India’s youth account for almost 83 per cent of the unemployed workforce and the share of youngsters with secondary or higher education in the total unemployed has almost doubled from 35.2 per cent in 2000 to 65.7 per cent in 2022.

