Doomdooma College celebrates 200 years of Assam tea industry with ‘Seuji Pator Kahini’

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In celebration of 200 years of the Assam tea industry, Doomdooma College, in collaboration with Allied Gas Services and Rupai Tea Processing Company, organized a special event titled "Seuji Pator Kahini" (The Story of Green Leaf). The event brought together individuals from various sectors of the tea industry, from plantation and manufacturing to marketing, as well as distinguished guests from other fields and the press.

To symbolically commemorate the occasion, two tea saplings were planted in the college premises by Uddhab Chandra Sarmah, former Director of Warren Tea Limited and tea specialist. Another Nahor sapling was planted by Dr Maushumi Gogoi, Principal of Tingkhong College, in memory of the cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prakash Dutta, President of the Governing Body (GB) of the college, and began with a warm welcome by Principal Dr Kamaleswar Kalita. In his inaugural speech, Dr Uddhab Chandra Sarmah appreciated the efforts of Doomdooma College, highlighting the changing flavours of Assam tea over time. He pointed out how the term "picking" used by British planters eventually transformed into "plucking" and, with mechanization, has now evolved to "tea harvesting." Dr Sarmah also stressed the importance of soil testing in view of deteriorating land conditions and suggested the introduction of a short-term Tea Science course at Doomdooma College.

