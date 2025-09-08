Assam News

DPS Duliajan Scripts Sporting Glory with 3rd Place Finish at CBSE Athletics

A momentous milestone as the school secures its highest-ever position in the prestigious national championship
Snapshots of the sporting event
Snapshots of the sporting event
Published on

Duliajan: Delhi Public School, has achieved a landmark victory by securing 3rd rank in the CBSE Cluster 1 Athletics Meet, held at Royal Global School, Guwahati, from August 1–3, 2025. This remarkable feat, accomplished among 45+ participating schools, is the first in 25 years for the institution and marks a turning point in its sporting history.

The school proudly registered its highest-ever medal tally—an unprecedented 30 medals, including 18 individual and 12 group medals.

Notably, 19 out of 20 players clinched podium finishes, making this achievement truly historic. The shining stars who stoodout in their performances are -

Aayushi Hazarika

Satyam Yadav

Eshan Saikia

Ishika Sonowal

Numeet Singh Saikia

Bellevia Mohan

Debosmita Debnath

Sameeran Gogoi

Ankuran Kataki

Sameer Gogoi

Tathagata Baruah

Yuva Jyotishman Moran

Pragyan Medhi

Airin Gogoi

Manshi Vidyarthi

Gargi Gogoi

Tanisha Borpatra Gohain

Upasana Das

Vidya Jyoti Gogoi

Mrigakshi Gogoi

In addition, DPS Duliajan earned the highest number of national selections this year, with ten athletes qualifying for the CBSE Nationals.

Principal Shri Rupjyoti Saikia, Vice Principal Shri Tapas Kr. Bora, and Headmistress Smt. Jenifa Sobhan expressed their appreciation. Special acknowledgment was given to the Sports Faculty, especially Coach Arun Kumar Gupta and Sports teacher Rupama Singh, for their invaluable guidance.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/north-east-india-news/assam-news/incomplete-digboi-duliajan-road-project-irks-residents-student-body-resorts-to-road-blockade-leading-to-traffic-snarls

Also Watch:

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com