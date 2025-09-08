DPS Duliajan Scripts Sporting Glory with 3rd Place Finish at CBSE Athletics

Duliajan: Delhi Public School, has achieved a landmark victory by securing 3rd rank in the CBSE Cluster 1 Athletics Meet, held at Royal Global School, Guwahati, from August 1–3, 2025. This remarkable feat, accomplished among 45+ participating schools, is the first in 25 years for the institution and marks a turning point in its sporting history.
The school proudly registered its highest-ever medal tally—an unprecedented 30 medals, including 18 individual and 12 group medals.
Notably, 19 out of 20 players clinched podium finishes, making this achievement truly historic. The shining stars who stoodout in their performances are -
Aayushi Hazarika
Satyam Yadav
Eshan Saikia
Ishika Sonowal
Numeet Singh Saikia
Bellevia Mohan
Debosmita Debnath
Sameeran Gogoi
Ankuran Kataki
Sameer Gogoi
Tathagata Baruah
Yuva Jyotishman Moran
Pragyan Medhi
Airin Gogoi
Manshi Vidyarthi
Gargi Gogoi
Tanisha Borpatra Gohain
Upasana Das
Vidya Jyoti Gogoi
Mrigakshi Gogoi
In addition, DPS Duliajan earned the highest number of national selections this year, with ten athletes qualifying for the CBSE Nationals.
Principal Shri Rupjyoti Saikia, Vice Principal Shri Tapas Kr. Bora, and Headmistress Smt. Jenifa Sobhan expressed their appreciation. Special acknowledgment was given to the Sports Faculty, especially Coach Arun Kumar Gupta and Sports teacher Rupama Singh, for their invaluable guidance.
Also Watch: