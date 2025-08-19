Dr Ananda Chandra Sharma Promotion Award 2025 felicitates young sporting talents in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a heartwarming recognition of young sporting talent, two promising athletes from economically-weaker families in Sonitpur district were honoured with the Dr Ananda Chandra Sharma Sports Promotion Award 2025 at a ceremony held at the Bijoy Chandra Bhagawati and Bimal Bhagawati Memorial Bhawan in Tezpur.

The award, instituted by the Dr Ananda Chandra Sharma Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Tezpur District Sports Association (TDSA), commemorates the legacy of Late Dr Ananda Chandra Sharma a Ranji Trophy cricketer, first-division footballer, and recipient of the Assam Government’s Sports Excellence Award (2005–06). This year marked the fourth edition of the award.

The recipients were Vivek Basumatary, an eighth-standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezpur University, who plays volleyball, and Purnima Karmakar, a tenth-standard student of John Memorial High School, Baithabhanga, whose father is a tea garden worker at Sonabheel tea estate, representing Assam in hockey. Both young athletes, who have already competed at the national level, received a citation and a cheque of Rs 25,000 each. Since its inception in 2022, the award has supported talented athletes who have excelled in Olympic disciplines at the state or national level and are in genuine need of financial assistance.

The ceremony was attended by veteran sportspersons Dr Bishwaranjan Kalita, Pradip Bhattacharya, and international arm-wrestling referee Pankaj Kumar Bora.

