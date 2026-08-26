Dr Soumitra Bhuyan Wins Prestigious 2026 Excellence in Teaching in Healthcare Management Award in US

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Dr Soumitra S Bhuyan, Executive Director and Professor of the Health Administration Programme at Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey, United States, has received the prestigious ‘Excellence in Teaching in Healthcare Management Award’ for 2026. The Health Care Management Division of the Academy of Management has conferred this national award on him in recognition of his outstanding and innovative teaching in healthcare management education, his commitment to student success, and his contribution to developing future healthcare leaders.

Rutgers University, where Dr Bhuyan works, was founded in 1766 and is one of the oldest and most renowned universities in the United States. It is the eighth-oldest institution of higher education in the country and the State University of New Jersey. In addition to Rutgers University, Dr Bhuyan has also taught at the world-renowned Princeton University and the University of Memphis.

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