Dragon Fruit Dreams: From Farmer to Trailblazer

Udalguri: Satyendra Basumatary, a progressive farmer from Udalguri district, has emerged as a symbol of rural self-reliance by turning to dragon fruit cultivation—an unconventional yet highly profitable agricultural venture. With timely support from the government and a strong commitment to innovation, he has transformed his modest farmland into a flourishing source of livelihood.

Initially involved in traditional farming, Basumatary made the shift to dragon fruit cultivation a few years ago, recognizing its potential in terms of market demand, low maintenance, and long-term yield. He began the project with a small investment, aided by government schemes under the horticulture and agriculture departments. He also received technical assistance and training from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and local agriculture extension officers.

“I wanted to do something different that could also inspire others in the village. Dragon fruit seemed like a promising opportunity,” said Basumatary. “The government’s guidance and support gave me the confidence to move ahead.”

With strategic planting techniques and efficient resource management, his dragon fruit farm began yielding results within a couple of years. Today, he supplies produce to local markets and distributors in nearby towns, earning sustainable income and creating employment opportunities for others in his community.

In addition to his own success, Basumatary has become an inspiration for many local farmers, several of whom are now shifting to similar high-value crops. His efforts have also drawn attention from agricultural officers and policymakers, who consider his model a viable path to rural economic development.

Experts highlight that dragon fruit farming is gaining popularity in Assam due to its suitability to the region’s climate, long shelf life, and growing consumer demand. With continued institutional support and farmer awareness, this crop is expected to play a key role in diversifying agriculture in the state.

Satyendra Basumatary’s journey is a shining example of how self-reliance, backed by innovation and support, can pave the way for sustainable development and prosperity in rural India.