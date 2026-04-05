Drone ban in Hojai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April 6 visit

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hojai district on April 6, District Commissioner Deba Prasad Misra, IAS, has imposed a strict ban on drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and similar devices within a 3-km radius of the public meeting venue. The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), covers the Srimanta Sankardev Nagar Playground-site of the scheduled public meeting-and the temporary helipad at Borboha Field. The ban remains in effect throughout the prime minister's visit on April 6...

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