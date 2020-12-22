DRSC meeting stresses enforcement of 4Es to curb accidents in Hailakandi

A Correspondent



Hailakandi: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held to discuss various issues on road safety here on Monday. Reviewing the road safety norms at his office conference hall, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairperson, DRSC, Megh Nidhi Dahal underscored the need for putting in place four Es: Engineering, Education, Emergency and Enforcement to prevent mishaps.

Dahal stressed on the need for erecting hoardings and road signage at accident prone areas to curb accidents. He called for strict enforcement of road safety measures and generation of awareness on the rule of the road among motorists and pedestrians alike to prevent accidents. It is seen that a number of accidents took place in the district involving pedestrians. The meeting was attended, among others, by District Transport Officer cum Member Secretary, DRSC, Syed Rafiqul Mannan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, RK Dam, Additional SP, Kulendra Nath Deka, Joint Director, Health Services, Dr. Ashutosh Barman, SDO (Sadar), Jyotirmoy Daimary and officials of concerned departments.

Also Watch: Boost to intra-state bus travel: Biswanath gets new daily bus service to Guwahati

Also Read: Eviction Drive in Guwahati: Roadside Temples Demolished