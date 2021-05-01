Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized along Assam-Nagaland border

A CORRESPONDENT



BOKAJAN: Despite regular crackdown on smuggling of banned drugs and psychotropic substances by Karbi Anglong police, persistent smuggling of drugs by guileful peddlers continue along the NH-36 and NH-39 unaffected.

In a similar incident, the Dillai police, manning the interstate Assam-Nagaland border checkpost in Lahorijan, have seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from a 12-wheeler truck along the Assam-Nagaland border in East Karbi Anglong on Friday.

As per reports, the Dillai police, based on specific information, intercepted the 12-wheeler truck bearing registration number AS 01EC 9450 at the inter-State border over NH-36 and on thorough search, the police recovered 27 soap boxes containing 331 grams of suspected heroin from inside the cabin of the vehicle. The approximate value of the seized consignment is reported to be over Rs 2 crore in the international black market.

Police have arrested the driver identified as Nazrul Islam (25) of Moirabari, Morigaon in connection with the case. Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs was coming from Dimapur and was supposed to be delivered at Nagoan bypass area.

The drugs were seized under the physical supervision of John Das, APS, SDPO Bokajan. The operation was carried under the leadership of IC Lahorijan Patrol Post, SI Manujjal Gogoi and staff.

The NH 36 has in recent times turned into a major drug trafficking corridor and drugs from the infamous golden triangle are smuggled to other parts of the country through this stretch of the highway in a regular basis. Earlier on Sunday, the Dillai police had seized 775 grams of heroin valued at Rs 5.5 crore in the black market. Opium, crystal meth, heroin, yaba and WY tablets are also seized in this part of the highway from time to time but the smugglers continue to operate.

