A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The conservation of rivers, streams and wetlands flowing from the Karbi Anglong hills towards the southern side of Kaziranga National Park, particularly the Difloo and Kohora rivers, has become increasingly urgent as several natural water sources are gradually drying up, posing a serious threat to the park’s ecosystem.

Exceptionally low rainfall this year, coupled with the continued destruction of forest areas in Karbi Anglong, has affected these water channels, making them vulnerable to pollution and drying up. Environmental activist Apurba Ballabh Goswami has expressed concern over the situation, stressing that protecting natural water sources must be a priority to preserve Kaziranga’s ecological balance.

Kaziranga, known for its diverse landscape of wetlands, marshes, grasslands and forests, depends heavily on these natural habitats for wildlife survival. The park has numerous wetlands, including Borbeel, Donga, Chitalmari, Chohola and Merbeel, besides rivers and streams such as the Difloo, Mora Difloo, Borjuri, Diring, Kohora and Dihing.

Several other ecological challenges are also threatening the national park. Riverbank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra is steadily reducing its land area, particularly along the northern and eastern boundaries. While floods help replenish soil nutrients and promote grassland growth, the absence of significant floods in recent years has affected the natural regeneration of grasslands. Sediment deposition has also raised the beds of several water channels and wetlands, causing some to shrink.

The destruction of wildlife habitats along the Karbi Anglong foothills is another major concern. During floods, animals move southwards from Kaziranga, crossing National Highway 37 to take shelter in the adjoining hills. However, mining, quarrying and excavation activities in these areas are damaging important wildlife habitats and elephant corridors.

The shrinking of wetlands and grasslands, along with the spread of invasive plant species such as Mimosa invisa, Parthenium hysterophorus and wild roses, has further weakened the park’s ecosystem. The increasing growth of large trees in grassland areas is also reducing the availability of open grazing grounds for herbivores.

The Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong Elephant Reserve, notified by the Assam Government on April 17, 2003, under Project Elephant, covers 3,270 square kilometres across Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sonitpur districts. Its forests provide important habitats for elephants, Bengal tigers, wild goats, dholes and black bears. However, concerns remain over the lack of adequate protection for this vast reserve.

The continued destruction of forests and wildlife corridors along the Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong boundary could seriously undermine the ecological balance of the national park.

There is an urgent need to stop destructive activities in these sensitive areas, protect natural water sources and restore shrinking wetlands and grasslands. Strong government intervention and collective public action are essential to preserve Kaziranga’s biodiversity and its ecological identity.