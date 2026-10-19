Durga Puja Stampede in Kolkata: 19 Dead, 25 Injured After Rain-Induced Panic

A festive Saptami evening turned into a catastrophe as a horrific stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata left 19 people dead and 25 others injured. The majority of the casualties were women and children, including a seven-year-old child.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:40 PM when heavy downpours caught thousands of devotees off guard. Seeking shelter from the rain, an immense crowd waiting outside the narrow approach road rushed forward into the pavilion. Simultaneously, panic rippled through the venue following conflicting and frantic instructions broadcasted by a private security firm.

Videos from the scene captured announcers shouting, "Don’t come near the pandal. It’s collapsing!" as trapped visitors pushed in opposite directions, causing people to stumble and be trampled on the road.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who inspected the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, strictly reprimanded the oversight. "We will determine who is responsible... There is no question of sparing anyone," Adhikari stated.

The CM announced ₹25 lakh compensation and a government job for the families of each victim. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh.