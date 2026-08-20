Dwarika Nath Hazarika Memorial Scholarships given away in Golaghat

Golaghat: The Harakanta Mahanta Auditorium hosted the 65th Foundation Day celebration of DKD College, Golaghat, which recognised academic excellence in an inspiring manner. On the occasion, scholarships instituted under the Dwarika Nath Hazarika Memorial Trust Fund, funded by Dr Girindra Nath Patangia, were presented to meritorious students who secured the highest marks in English.

The scholarship is awarded to outstanding students of the degree and higher secondary levels in recognition of their academic achievement and excellence in English.

Among the degree students, Smt Ayanamitra Bordoloi of B.A. 6th Semester secured the highest marks in English by getting a CGPA of 8.13 and was honoured with the scholarship.

In the Higher Secondary Examination 2026, three students jointly secured the highest marks in English, scoring 91 per cent each. The awardees are Nirangkush Gogoi, Purnima Biswakarma and Richa Kashyap.

All three students belong to the science stream.

The scholarship initiative, instituted in memory of Dwarika Nath Hazarika, aims to encourage meritorious students and promote academic excellence, particularly in the study of English. The felicitation of the students added a special significance to the Foundation Day celebration and served as an encouragement for other students to pursue their studies with dedication and determination.

Also Read: No domicile certificate needed for SC, OBC students seeking scholarships: Centre