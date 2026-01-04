Eco-friendly green bus service launched in Mazbat, Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards sustainable public transport, a green bus service was officially launched at Mazbat in Udalguri district on Saturday. The service was inaugurated by MLA and Assam Government Transport Minister Charan Boro, ushering in a new chapter of eco-friendly mobility for the area.

The green bus will operate daily on the Mazbat-Tezpur route, providing commuters with a cleaner and more efficient travel option. The inauguration was attended by dignitaries including BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, BTC Deputy Chief Rihan Daimary, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and local council member Shyam Chundi.

Minister Boro highlighted that the bus can cover up to 120 kilometres on a single charge. Currently, the service is limited to the Tezpur-Mazbat route due to the availability of a charging station in Tezpur. He assured that a dedicated green bus charging station is planned for Udalguri, which will enable expansion of green bus services across the district, reinforcing Assam's commitment to sustainable transport and reduced carbon emissions.

