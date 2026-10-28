ED Uncovers ‘Drugs-for-Goods’ Barter Network Supplying Myanmar Cartels via Northeast

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has dismantled a massive transnational “narco-hawala” syndicate, exposing a sophisticated “drugs-for-goods” barter system used to channel illicit drug money from metropolitan Indian cities back to cartels in Myanmar.

Following coordinated raids across Mizoram and Manipur, authorities froze 1,424 bank accounts and attached assets worth ₹26.01 crore. Six key operatives, including Kashyap G. Thakkar and Zenngaihniang, have been arrested.

Investigation reveals that cash generated from heroin and methamphetamine sales in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was funneled into mule accounts in Northeast India. Instead of relying solely on currency exchangers, the syndicate evolved to bypass traditional financial networks entirely.

“The drug money was converted into ordinary, commercially marketable goods—petrol, diesel, wheat flour, and medicines—and then diverted across the border to settle payments with Myanmar suppliers,” a senior ED officer stated.

The agency uncovered extreme discrepancies, such as a local homemaker’s account receiving ₹15.48 crore despite a recorded family income of just ₹27,000. A single mini-ATM counter in Churachandpur reportedly processed 2,947 illicit transactions totaling ₹175.03 crore.

Authorities continue to map out downstream operators as the anti-narcotics crackdown intensifies.