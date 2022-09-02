Educationist Pronoti Duarah Bora remembered in Bahona College, Jorhat

OUR CORRESPONDENT



JORHAT: Bahona College, Jorhat organized a memorial function for Late Pronoti Duarah Bora, Former Head of Department of History, Bahona College on Wednesday on the college premises. The meeting was presided by Protiva Bora, president of Women Cell of Bahona College. Dr. Prasanna Kumar Dutta, principal, Bhaona College highlighted the accolades of Pronoti Duarah Bora during her service in Bahona College.

The function was attended by her husband Dr Tarun ch Bora, Vice Chancellor, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya, Barpeta and her son Suprotik Bora. Limashree Dutta, from the Department of English, Bhaona College has received the award for the first year.

Dr Tarun Chandra Bora in his speech briefly narrated the need for gender sensitization to progress in the path of development. He stressed how gender sensitisation begins at home and extends to all the other spheres of life. According to Dr Bora, teachers are strategically positioned to act as an agent to bring social changes by acquiring knowledge and role modelling their attitudes and ethics to disperse knowledge to the students both inside and outside the classrooms to bring about gender equality.

