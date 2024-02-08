Election Commission allots interim name ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ to Sharad Pawar’s group

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday allotted veteran leader Sharad Pawar’s faction the new one-time name of “Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar”, an official announcement said.

However, this name would be valid for a single-use for the purpose of the upcoming biennial elections to six seats of Rajya Sabha this month.

In a tweet, the NCP-SP acknowledged the EC move on the interim arrangement, adding: “We shall be approaching the relevant forum to seek complete justice nevertheless.” The development came a day after the EC allotted the original undivided NCP name and its famous ‘Clock’ symbol to the breakaway faction led by Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, even as it sparked a political furore in the state, with the Sharad Pawar announcing it would challenge the move.

The EC had directed the Sharad Pawar group to submit three names by Wednesday afternoon of which the first option was approved for a one-time use this evening. It has dispatched the letter of confirmation to Sharad Pawar, plus copies to Ajit Pawar, the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra and others. (IANS)

