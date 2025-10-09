Election Commission to decide poll future of Silchar Corporation: Jayanta Malla Baruah

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Hinting an element of uncertainty over holding the maiden Corporation election in Silchar, the Guardian Minister of Cachar Jayanta Malla Baruah said, though the ruling party was all prepared for the poll, it was the Election Commission which would take the final decision. Addressing a press meet after a series of meetings with the party booth presidents and ‘Prabharies’ of 42 Wards of Silchar Corporation area, Barua said, the civic body poll had been delayed for years due to a number of court cases. “Though the legal hassles have not been wrapped 100 per cent, most of the cases have been by and large solved. Now Election Commission is to decide whether l the civic body poll can be held in Silchar and if yes, then when”, the Minister argued. Being reminded that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his last visit to Silchar had said, the Corporation election would be held in November, the Guardian Minister said, the Chief Minister was hopeful regarding holding the election. “The BJP government never believes in delaying a due election”, maintaining that Barua said, the party would form the body winning at least 35 to 40 Wards.

However, the party insiders hinted that in the meetings held on Tuesday which were attended by BJP state president Dilip Saikia, central observer Ravindra Raju, discussions mainly centred around the ensuing Assembly election. Saikia during his speech in the meeting with the Booth presidents and Wards observers said, if the civic body poll was announced the party was prepared to fight. Later in his social media post, Saikia mentioned that he had deliberated on the preparations for the Assembly election.

