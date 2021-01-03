 Top
Elephant calf found dead at Borsapori Numaligarh in Golaghat

The body of an elephant calf was recovered on Saturday from a paddy field at Borsapori Numaligarh in Golaghat.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 3:45 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The body of an elephant calf was recovered on Saturday from a paddy field at Borsapori Numaligarh in Golaghat.

As per report, on Friday night a group of wild jumbos entered the Borsapori area of Numaligarh. The calf was part of that herd. The calf, which was born about a week ago, was found dead in a paddy field.

The forest department officials suspect that the calf lost its life due to some mature elephant's foot pressure or might have been trampled by the herd.

Elephant calf Numaligarh Golaghat 
