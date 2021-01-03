Elephant calf found dead at Borsapori Numaligarh in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: The body of an elephant calf was recovered on Saturday from a paddy field at Borsapori Numaligarh in Golaghat.

As per report, on Friday night a group of wild jumbos entered the Borsapori area of Numaligarh. The calf was part of that herd. The calf, which was born about a week ago, was found dead in a paddy field.

The forest department officials suspect that the calf lost its life due to some mature elephant's foot pressure or might have been trampled by the herd.

