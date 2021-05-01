Elephant destroys houses, crops in Saragua Kachari Bheti near Demow

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: An elephant destroyed three houses in Saragua Kachari Bheti near Demow under Sarugua Forest Beat Office on Thursday night.

The three families had a narrow escape. The houses of Khageswar Khoira, Krishna Bhar and Silash Langar were destroyed by an elephant on Thursday night. The elephant also damaged crops. According to sources, the people informed the forest officials on Thursday night but the forest officials allegedly did not come although the Sarugua Forest Beat Office is 100 km away from the incident area.

Also Read: Elephant safari closed for visitors in Kaziranga National Park

Also Watch: Fishing boats set on fire at South Salmara





