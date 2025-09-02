Elephant Theft At Assam-Nagaland Border: Naga Miscreants Allegedly Demand Ransom

Moriani: In a shocking incident along the Assam-Nagaland border, miscreants from Nagaland allegedly stole a domestic elephant belonging to Papu Hazarika of Deberapar, Mariani on Sunday night.

According to locals, the elephant was taken away to Lumpha Basti inside Nagaland. When the family of the owner confronted the miscreants and warned that they would inform the authorities, the miscreants allegedly agreed to return the animal only after a ransom payment.

“They threatened us, saying the elephant would not be released unless we paid ₹1.5 lakh. We were terrified for the safety of our animal and our family,” said a member of Hazarika’s family.

The elephant was eventually brought back, but the family claims they faced continuous intimidation and blackmail. “Even after we warned them about going to the police, they kept demanding money and tried to scare us into silence,” the family alleged.

The incident has sparked tension in the border area, with residents urging authorities to intervene and ensure protection for both people and property in the sensitive Assam-Nagaland boundary region.

Police are yet to release an official statement on the matter.