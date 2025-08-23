Elephant's molar tooth, suspected owl skull, bones of animals seized in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) 24 Battalion, conducted a joint operation on the Indo-Bhutan border by the Border Outpost Guabari with the Forest Department of Bagurikhuti under the leadership of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia, on Thursday.

During the operation, a suspected person named Som Hasda was arrested at the Indian border. When he was interrogated and searched, a elephant's molar tooth, suspected teeth and hair of wild boar, suspected owl skull, and suspected bones of other animals were recovered from his possession.

After the official procedure, the person caught with the seized items and was handed over to the Forest Department of Kumarikata. Syed Afsar, Assistant Commandant, 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia, Inspector Gesi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Lohit Chhetri, Head Constable Banamali, Constable General Girish Sakia, Anamika Shah, and Baram Deka, Ananta Narjari, and Lachit Bargowari from the forest department, were also part of the operation.

HK Gupta said that the 24th Battalion, SSB, Rangia, was always ready to protect the Indo-Bhutan border as well as society and wildlife. SSB is regularly meeting with the local citizens and encouraging them to inform the nearest SSB border post or battalion headquarters about any criminal activity or illegal smuggling in the border area.

Also Read: Assam: Man Caught with Elephant Tooth and Owl Skull near India-Bhutan Border

Also Watch: