Ensure security for Bengalis: Barak Democratic Front

A CORRESPONDENT



SILCHAR: Expressing concern over the repeated attacks and harassment on the Bengalis in Meghalaya, Barak Democratic Front (BDF) on Thursday lambasted Conrad Sangma government for its alleged failure in providing security to the linguistic minorities. Recently traders and labourers were attacked by some youths in Shillong in front of the police. An elderly couple belonging to the Bengali community on January 23 staged a symbolic hunger strike to register protest against the torture and harassment on the non tribals. On the next day, a few more labourers who were hired by local contractors for construction works were beaten by a group of locals. It is alleged that Meghalaya police played mute spectators and none had been picked up till now.

Expressing concern at these types of incidents, BDF asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure security for the Bengali speaking people of the hilly state. BDF said, even in 2020, Bengali traders at Bholaganj and Ichhamati area in Meghalaya's Indo-Bangla border were mercilessly harassed by the local groups. BDF asked the Meghalaya government to provide security to the Bengalis.

