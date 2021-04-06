Erosion at Bonpuroi-Jamuguri: Schemes worth Rs. 29.46 crore confined to files

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The week-long Bhagawat-recitation programme, which had been organized by the riverine people under Bihpuriya and Gahpur Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) seeking divine intervention to check the massive erosion caused by the mighty Brahmaputra at Bonpuroi-Jamuguri since April 1, entered the fifth day on Monday. Erosion of the river continues in different parts of the area.

A detailed report on how the mighty river wreaked massive havoc in the area in the last rainy season was published in The Sentinel.

The local people have expressed their resentment against the Water Resources Department alleging its dereliction with regard to initiating steps to implement erosion-prevention measures in the lean season, despite the direction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Following his direction, though the office of the Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, North Lakhimpur Division has prepared four schemes worth Rs. 29.46 crore, these schemes have remained confined to the office files.

These schemes are: Immediate measures to recoup and restore the flood damages from Bonpuroi Ferryghat to No. 5 Checkbundh worth Rs. 10.35 crore under SDRF for the year 2020-21; restoration of flood damages of nose armouring and recoupment of old No. 3 Checkbundh at Bonpuroi-Jamuguri on right bank of B/Dyake from Jamuguri to Kharoi outfall at worth Rs. 2.62 crore under SDRF for 2020-21; protection of Chenimora, Dahghariya and Bottomchuk including Chengelisuti, Missamora and U/S of Bonpuroi-Jamuguri Ferryghat on the right bank of river Subansiri at an estimated cost of Rs 14.99 crore under SDRF for 2020-21; and, also initiation of immediate measures for restoration of flood damages of nose armouring and recoupment of old No. 3 Checkbundh at Bonpuroi-Jamuguri on right bank of B/Dyake from Jamuguri to Kharoi outfall at an estimated cost of Rs 1.50 crore under SDRF for 2020-21.

As per official sources, the schemes could not be sanctioned on time due to various technical issues and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2021. On the other hand, the Narayanpur Development Block will implement a measure for the restoration of flood damages of nose armouring and recoupment of old No. 3 Checkbundh at Bonpuroi-Jamuguri on right bank of B/Dyake from Jamuguri to Kharoi outfall from Tuesday under the supervision of Water Resources engineers as per instruction of Deputy Commissioner Khageswar Pegu.

Notably, the DC visited the flood and erosion-affected sites of the area on April 2 and instructed the Block Development Officer of the Narayanpur Development Block to implement a scheme, preparing it in coordination of the Water Resources engineers, to check the erosion of the mighty river.

