Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Shefali Bagga Surrenders ₹1.2 Crore to ED Over Mahadev App Promotion

Television presenter and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga has voluntarily surrendered ₹1.20 crore to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The development was disclosed in the agency's latest supplementary chargesheet filed before a special court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

According to investigators, Bagga allegedly received ₹1.5 crore from the Mahadev Online Betting app syndicate in exchange for creating social media promotional videos. The ED previously searched her Delhi residence, where officials recovered ₹30 lakh in cash.

Following multiple rounds of questioning, Bagga expressed her intent to return the remaining amount, subsequently furnishing two demand drafts totaling ₹1.20 crore to the agency's Raipur unit.

In her witness statement, Bagga stated that she was entirely unaware that the platform operated illegally. She clarified that her involvement was strictly limited to unknowingly endorsing brands, a standard practice for social media influencers.

The wider ED multi-state probe has placed over a dozen Bollywood and television celebrities under scrutiny for accepting alleged betting proceeds for promotional work. To date, the ED has submitted six chargesheets naming 116 accused persons in the massive fraud.