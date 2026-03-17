Ex-MLA Bhupen Ray Quits AGP, Joins BJP Ahead of Assam Polls

Former MLA Bhupen Ray of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in a pre-election political shift that has generated both support and discontent within NDA circles in Bongaigaon.

The move is being seen as part of broader seat-sharing and alliance management ahead of the upcoming polls.

Also Read: Three Congress MLAs Formally Join BJP at Guwahati Ceremony