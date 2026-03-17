Ex-MLA Bhupen Ray Quits AGP, Joins BJP Ahead of Assam Polls

Former MLA Bhupen Ray of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in a pre-election political shift that has generated both support and discontent within NDA circles in Bongaigaon.
The move is being seen as part of broader seat-sharing and alliance management ahead of the upcoming polls.
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Senior AGP leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury sought to soften the impact of Ray's departure, framing it as a calculated move in the larger interest of the NDA alliance.
"Our intention is to form the NDA government. For this reason, some of our members are joining the BJP, and some BJP members are also joining AGP. This is not a major issue," Choudhury told the media.
He acknowledged the defection may cause short-term friction, but maintained it would ultimately work in the alliance's favour.
"It may cause a minor setback for AGP, but it will ultimately benefit the NDA alliance," he added.
Despite the official messaging from AGP leadership, the development has not been universally welcomed on the BJP side either.
An atmosphere of dissatisfaction has reportedly emerged among BJP workers in Bongaigaon district, with several local party leaders having already voiced their displeasure over Ray's induction into the party.