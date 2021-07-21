Excise raids continue against illicit liquor in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: To deal with the menace of distillation and sale of illicit distilled liquor in the district, extensive raids are being carried out by the Chirang district excise department in cooperation with Chirang district administration daily at various places of the district following the State Government's instruction to dismantle country liquor manufacturing hubs in the State.

In this connection, they have so far seized 93 litres of illicit distilled liquor and 970 kg of pachwai. On Tuesday also, with an Executive Magistrate of Bijni, Dipankar Bora, the excise department raided at Thajimpara Amguri of Bijni subdivision and seized around 23 litres of illicit distilled liquor and 270 kg of pachwai. An excise official informed that all these were later destroyed on the spot.

Also Read: Golaghat Excise department continue raids against illicit liquor in district

Also watch: