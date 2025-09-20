Experts highlight safety measures against cybercrime at Sibsagar University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: An awareness programme on cyber crime was organized at the Jadav Prasad Chaliha Conference Hall of Sibsagar University on Thursday, under the initiative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in collaboration with Sibsagar University.

Attended by more than 200 students, the session was addressed by TRAI’s SRO, Debajit Saha, who explained how cyber crimes are committed and the measures that the public should take to safeguard themselves. Using visual presentations, he elaborated on various aspects of cyber threats in a simple and effective manner.

Participating in the programme, Sivasagar DSP Lipika Baruah highlighted the modus operandi of cyber criminals and urged students to remain cautious while using mobile phones.

Officials from several telecom companies operating in India assured their commitment to addressing consumer grievances effectively. Students and teachers present at the programme raised various queries on cyber crime, which were answered by Debajit Saha and other officials.

