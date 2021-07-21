Fake Aadhar card centre busted in Powai, 3 held in Tinsukia district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



DIGBOI: At least three persons, including a female, were arrested from Powai area close to Powai Tea Estate under Margherita Police Station in Tinsukia district for running a fake Aadhar card centre and duping the people of the area.

The fake centre was busted during a sudden raid conducted by Margherita Police in the presence of Sarfaraz Haque, ADC, Aadhar Tinsukia, Parishmita Dehingia, Nodal Officer, Aadhar, Tinsukia and Siddhartha Sonowal, Executive Magistrate, Margherita.

"Based on the complaints pouring in constantly regarding the illegal activity, we raided the temporary establishment wherein the accused carried out the act of issuing fake Aadhar cards to people, especially the marginalized tea workers," said an official of Margherita civil administration.

Meanwhile, the police recovered one Iris scanner, a finger print scanner, a laptop and a GPS device from the illegal centre during the raid.

"The racket has been functional for few months in different localities of the district and they used to charge around Rs. 350-Rs 500 as fees from people for Aadhar card enrolment, whereas the enrolment is free of cost from the registered centres," stated a press communiqué issued by Margherita subdivisional Information and Public Relation Office.

"As per initial reports, the three accused in the case are from Dhemaji district and they might also be a part of larger nexus that is currently operating illegally in other towns of Assam. On the basis of video and photos taken at the site of the operation, the civil administration will also take up the issue with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). An FIR has been lodged in the Margherita Police Station and further investigation is underway," added the official communication letter.

