Fake gold statue, currency printing machine recovered in Biswanath

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the police on Sunday night at the house of Motibur Rahman of Eragaon, Kuhiabari under Gingia police station in Biswanath district and seized a good number of articles including one fake currency printing machine, two packets of paper with one layer of fake 500 rupee notes, three bundles of hundred rupee notes mixed with suspected fake Indian currency notes (FICN), three numbers of statues of Jesus Christ made of fake gold and two mobile handsets. In this connection, police detained Rashida Begum (30) and Zakir Hussain (46) of Eragaon, Kuhiabari village under Gingia PS. Further investigation is going on.

