Fake job offers in ONGC’s name: Public alert issued

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has issued a public warning regarding fraudulent job offers being circulated by unscrupulous individuals. The company has confirmed that all its recruitment processes are transparent, impartial, and conducted in strict adherence to Government of India guidelines.

According to a press release issued from ONGC Assam Asset’s Corporate Communications, the organization recently became aware of fake appointment letters being issued by fraudulent parties. In response, ONGC has urged the public to exercise caution and not fall victim to these scams.

ONGC emphasized that all job vacancies are officially announced only on their website www.ongcindia.com, and any communication outside of this platform should be treated with suspicion. The company clarified that no external parties or individuals are authorized to issue job offers on its behalf.

