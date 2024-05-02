Farewell meet for senior assistant Jadab Gogoi, organized in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri

DEMOW: A farewell meeting was organized in the HCDG College Nitaipukhuri on Tuesday where Jadab Gogoi, Senior Assistant in the Office of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri was felicitated. Dr.Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri presided over the meeting and Dr. Polin Hazarika, Assistant Professor of the English Department of the College anchored the meeting. Jadab Gogoi, Senior Assistant in the Office of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri had worked for 32 years and Tuesday was the last day of his service. The staff of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri felicitated Jadab Gogoi with phulam gamosa, citation, cheleng chadar, xorai, books, etc on Tuesday. Jadab Gogoi, Senior Assistant in the Office of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri gave his valuable speech at the meeting. In the meeting Bipin Dutta, president of governing body, dignitaries, staff of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri were present. Dr.Rashmi Rekha Dowerah, Assistant Professor of Education Department delivered the vote of thanks.

