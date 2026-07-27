FCI Jorhat ramps up rice supply, 24x7 control room to sustain flood relief in Assam districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Guided by its commitment to “Food for All”, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), through its Divisional Office in Jorhat, has been working tirelessly to support flood-affected people across the districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Golaghat. The division remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of food grains to the district administration to support its distribution mechanism for flood relief.

To date, FCI Jorhat Division has supplied around 18,000 quintals of rice to the Government of Assam for flood relief operations. In addition, the division is fully prepared to supply more food grains under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), as and when required by the state government, to ensure the continuous availability of food grains in flood-affected areas.

To strengthen relief operations, FCI Jorhat Division has established a 24×7 control room for effective coordination and timely liaison with the concerned district administration. Officers and staff of the division are working tirelessly to ensure that “Operation Anna Rahat” delivers food grains promptly and adequately, meeting the needs of the district administrations of Jorhat, Golaghat, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.

Alongside flood relief operations, FCI Jorhat Division had also ensured the distribution of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) by 25th July 2026 for Jorhat District even under pressing circumstances.

In addition to the above and demonstrating its commitment beyond official responsibilities, the officers and employees of FCI Jorhat Division voluntarily contributed and distributed relief packets to 200 flood-affected families in Mogorahat, Sivasagar, reflecting the organisation’s spirit of compassion, social responsibility, and dedication to public service.

The Food Corporation of India, Jorhat Division, reaffirms its commitment to “Food for All” and resolves to continue to work in close coordination with the government of Assam and the district administrations to ensure the timely supply of food and foodgrains and provide all possible support to flood-affected communities.

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