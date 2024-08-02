Fire breaks out at Ayushkalp Hospital in Boko

BOKO: A fire broke out at the Ayushkalp Hospital in Boko on Thursday morning. According to the owner of the hospital, Dr Nayan Bharali, the fire was caused by an electric short circuit in a switch board in the changing room on the second floor of the hospital.

The fire broke out in the hospital and caused a commotion, however, patients were evacuated to the ground floor immediately, and the fire was extinguished by the staff of the hospital and the State Fire and Emergency Service department. The people of the area and the staff of the hospital appreciated the State Fire Brigade department for their quick response, and the fire was extinguished without any casualties.

Dr Bharali also said that after the incident, they protected other patients, including newborns undergoing treatment, and the situation was brought under control by the efforts of staff and nurses.

A staff member of the hospital, Abhijit Das, said that they noticed smoke coming out from the second floor, and upon investigation, they found that the fire broke out in the changing room and immediately contacted the fire brigade and also used dry powder fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire.

According to Dr Nayan Bharali, a cupboard was burned, but nothing else was damaged. All electrical equipment is currently being tested, and cancellations have been made in consultation with all the patients scheduled for the day’s surgery.

