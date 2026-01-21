First-ever photographic evidence of Royal Bengal Tiger at Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Royal Bengal Tiger has been sighted and captured in camera traps for the first time at Silibari in Kundaghat area of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in eastern Assam's Tinsukia, which brought joy and happiness for nature lovers and environmentalists of the region.

"Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Biosphere Reserve, under the Tinsukia Wildlife Division, has created history with the first-ever recorded sighting of a Royal Bengal Tiger at Salibari in the Kundaghat area of the park," Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary wrote in a post on X.

"It's a great news and we are very happy about the sighting of the Royal Bengal Tiger. We don't know much about the sighting but came to know about it from the post of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary," said Devojit Moran, a nature enthusiast.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Tinsukia Wildlife Division Bibison Tokbi said, "On December 14, 2025, we got the first photographic evidence of the tiger and on January 1, 2026, we got another photographic evidence of its presence in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. For the last one month, the process of camera taping has been going on inside the park with a joint team from WTI and the Forest Department."

"We have placed 60 camera traps inside the park and have spotted the Royal Bengal Tiger twice. This is the first time that we have spotted a Royal Bengal Tiger inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park after its notification as a national park. We have recorded the evidence with photographs," said Tokbi.

He added, "Logistic support has been done by WTI and everyone has been working hard for the last one month. We are happy with the photographic evidence. People say that the Royal Bengal Tiger was there in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park earlier but no photographic evidence was available."

Also Read: Assam: Rivers Diminish 123 Sq Km Of Dibru-Saikhowa Park In A Few Decades