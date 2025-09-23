Five days on, contractor yet to address demands in Daulat Phukan case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Even after five days since the death of 19-year-old trainee Daulat Phukan, the contractor engaged in the Digboi–Bordumsa Road project under Assam Mala has yet to respond meaningfully to the demands raised by the bereaved family and supporting student organizations.

A tripartite meeting was recently convened between the administration, three representatives of the contractor’s side, and the relatives of the deceased, backed by student leaders. However, according to those present, no definite assurance came from the company regarding compensation or accountability.

The administration, while reiterating its earlier announcement, said that the one-time ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh would be disbursed upon submission of Phukan’s death certificate. But representatives of the company, during their visit to the victim’s residence, only offered to provide two months of engagement in the project to one of Phukan’s brothers, leaving out any clarity on the larger demands of compensation, employment, and blacklisting of the contractor. This was informed by a relative of the deceased on Monday afternoon.

“Their delay in the process has left us with no alternative than to resume agitation,” said a leader of the All Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Echoing the sentiment, Subhash Tamang, a Gorkha student leader, stated that unless the contractor complies with the three-fold demands placed earlier, the road project itself would not move forward.

The charter of demands include the prosecution of contractor Matlebuddin Ahmed of Purvanchal Building Pvt. Ltd. and blacklisting of the company, Rs 40 lakh compensation for Phukan’s family, employment to one kin, expedition of the Assam Mala project without further negligence, and disciplinary action against erring PWD officials.

